Bobby Bandiera turns 73, but the music never stops

There are musicians, there are great musicians, and then there are musicians like Bobby Bandiera, the kind of player other musicians listen to.

This October, my good friend and New Jersey music legend celebrates his 73rd birthday. And while Bobby may not be thrilled about that number, the truth is, he’s still playing with the same passion, energy and incredible ear that has made him one of the most respected musicians to come out of the Garden State.

He doesn’t look 73. Now, the beard might add a few years but when Bobby picks up a guitar and starts playing, you quickly forget about his age.

What has always amazed me about Bobby is his ear.

He has an uncanny ability to hear a song and play it back almost note for note. That talent was evident from the time he was a teenager.

Robert Cianflone, Getty Images Robert Cianflone, Getty Images

Born and raised in Orange, New Jersey, Bobby started playing with local bands when he was just 15 years old.

His bandmates were older than him and often had to drive him to the gigs. But when it came time to play, Bobby didn’t act like the kid in the band. His talent spoke for itself.

And that talent would eventually take him far beyond the local music scene.

From his days with Cats on a Smooth Surface, the legendary house band at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, to touring with Bon Jovi and performing alongside Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny and so many other legendary artists, Bobby has built a resume that reads like a Who’s Who of rock and roll history.

But here’s the thing about Bobby: At 73, he isn’t slowing down because he has to. He’s simply choosing to do music on his own terms.

He’s still playing gigs, still cracking jokes, still having fun and, most importantly, still doing what he was born to do, to play great music.

If you’ve ever seen Bobby perform, you know he hasn’t lost a step. In fact, I think his playing is better than ever. His voice is still strong, his guitar playing is as impressive as it has ever been, and he still has that ability to make an audience feel like they’re part of something special.

Bobby Bandiera with the Turner Academy students (Count Basie Center for the Arts) Bobby Bandiera with the Turner Academy students (Count Basie Center for the Arts)

Bobby Bandiera is about much more than music

He has a tremendous heart for people who need a helping hand. For more than 25 years, he has quietly volunteered his time and talent with Holiday Express, the New Jersey nonprofit that brings music, entertainment, gifts and kindness to people in need.

Holiday Express performs at soup kitchens, hospices, developmental centers, homeless shelters, hospitals and other facilities serving people who could use a little joy in their lives.

Bobby doesn't do it for the recognition. He does it because that's who he is.

He has also been a major part of The Hope Concerts at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, serving as host and musical director. Over the years, he has called on some pretty impressive friends — including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Southside

Johnny, Gary U.S. Bonds, Darlene Love and many other major artists — to come together for a great cause.

The concerts have raised more than $3 million for New Jersey charities over the past decade.

I’ve had the pleasure of hosting most of those concerts, and I can tell you firsthand that watching Bobby bring musicians together is something special.

That’s Bobby Bandiera.

He’s a tremendous musician, but he’s also a tremendous human being.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash round fondant cake with happy birthday candle

Spend an evening listening to Bobby play and you’ll leave feeling better than when you arrived. Maybe it’s the music. Maybe it’s his sense of humor. Maybe it’s the way he connects with an audience. Whatever it is, Bobby has a way of taking you to a better place.

So, my friend, happy 73rd birthday.

Thank you for the music, the laughs, the memories and, most of all, for being the kind of person who gives so much back to the community we both love. I’m very proud to call you my friend.

Happy Birthday, Bobby! Now… where’s the birthday cake?

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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