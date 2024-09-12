WOW! People Are Traveling From Other States To Visit This New Jersey Eatery!

This New Jersey Food Truck Has Gone Viral!

We are always trying to find new places to eat. It is exciting to me to find new places and new flavors to try. Food, like anything else, can get boring. So when we get word that people are traveling from other states and an eatery has gone viral, I want to see what and where in New Jersey. I don't mind a little travel to check out a new place with new tastes. So let's investigate this place in Morris County.

Get our free mobile app

According to an article from NJ.com, the Colonial Inn food truck has gone viral and people are coming from all over to try out this flavor. As stated in the post, the Colonial Inn food truck is a fusion of Afro-Colombian food and people are loving it. "William Valbuena, 45, started the business back in 2015 after previously working as a hotel kitchen supervisor, cooking up American classics like burgers and steaks. The truck gave Valbuena a way to honor his heritage — he emigrated from Colombia as a teenager — and add Afro-Colombian components like plantains, pineapples and chimichurri. The cuisine blend birthed items like plantain burgers, plantain cheesesteaks, gyros with garlic cilantro sauce, grilled chicken fries and barbecue pork."

Today social media can play a big part in the success of a business and the Colonial Inn food truck is another great example with their food going viral on Instagram and TikTok. People are traveling from as far as Massachusetts to the north and North Carolina to the South.

"The food truck that initially parked in the heart of Morristown in 2015 has become a social media sensation, with its videos garnering millions of views on Instagram and TikTok."

CLICK HERE to read the complete NJ.com article.

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening