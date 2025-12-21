I have lived in New Jersey my entire life. Except for a stint in college and the military, I have been living here in the Garden State. We know it can be expensive, but life in 2025 appears to be expensive everywhere.

How Expensive Is It To Live In New Jersey?

Living in New Jersey is pretty expensive compared to most states, and housing is the biggest reason why. Buying a home or renting an apartment can cost a lot, especially in areas close to New York City. Places in central and southern New Jersey are usually cheaper, but even there, prices are often higher than what people expect. It’s not impossible to find something affordable, but you usually have to compromise on space, location, or both.

On top of that, taxes and everyday expenses can stretch your budget. New Jersey has very high property taxes, and things like groceries, gas, utilities, and healthcare tend to cost a bit more, too. All of it adds up, so many people need a high income just to feel comfortable. New Jersey offers convenience, jobs, and great access to major cities—but you definitely pay for it.

I came across an article by Patch that listed the 6 most expensive zip codes in the Garden State. Here is a look at this new data. "Six of the country’s most expensive zip codes reside in New Jersey, according to the 10th edition of the annual PropertyShark report, which is based on closed-sale data."

What Are The 6 Most Expensive Zip Codes In New Jersey?

07620 in Alpine (No. 13), at $4,350,000

07723 in Deal (No. 22), at $3,550,000

08247 in Stone Harbor (No. 57), at $2,550,000

07078 in Short Hills (No. 69), at $2,415,000

08202 in Avalon (No. 75), at $2,360,000

07711 in Allenhurst (No. 93), at $2,150,000

Where Are The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America?

33109 (Miami Beach, Florida) 94027 (Atherton, California) 11962 (Sagaponack, New York) 92661 (Newport Beach, California) 11976 (Water Mill, New York) 93108 (Santa Barbara, California) 94970 (Stinson Beach, California) 92657 (Newport Beach, California) 94022 (Los Altos, California) tied with 92662 (Newport Beach, California) 92067 (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

