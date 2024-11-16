2 of the Most Expensive Grocery Store Chains in America are all over New Jersey

Everything in New Jersey and around the country seems so expensive. From travel, to gas, to groceries in the supermarket. Many things are so much more expensive than they were a few years ago.

And, according to financial advice website Nerdwallet, "The report shows food prices are 2.3% higher than they were 12 months ago. By comparison, prices rose 3.7% over the previous one-year period in 2023. Grocery prices were 1.3% higher year-over-year in September. They went up 0.4% in the past month. Restaurant prices were 3.9% higher year-over-year."

HelpAdvisor found that right now, the average United States household spends about $270.21 on groceries every week. Families with children will spend 41% more than households of just adults.

What are the two most expensive grocery store chains in New Jersey?

It's Whole Foods and ACME, according to delish.com: "There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck.” Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country."

There are 24 Whole Foods stores in New Jersey and 69 ACME stores in the Garden State.

ACME is a little surprising, but now that I'm thinking about it, it is a little pricier than the grocery store I go to on a weekly basis. I grew up with ACME being the supermarket we would go to every weekend. When I moved to New Jersey, I didn't move near an ACME and I changed where I went.

According to most price comparisons with Whole Foods. Prices are generally considered to be around 20% higher than other grocery stores.

