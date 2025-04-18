Drivers Beware: 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

The Most Dangerous Roads To Drive In New Jersey

How congested are New Jersey roads? According to Statista, "In 2023, New Jersey had 2,240,161 registered automobiles . This number includes both private and commercial vehicles, including taxicabs." For a small state like New Jersey, that is a lot of cars. I'm sure you've even noticed that there are more and more cars in your town and when summer arrives, add a whole bunch more. No wonder we have some very dangerous roadways.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, we average "10,712 crashes on interstates alone, New Jersey averages nearly 20 crashes every single day."

So, where are the Top 5 worst New Jersey roads? I came across an article by Testa Lawyers, and they list the 5 that have the worst record. "New Jersey is relatively small in terms of geographic size. Yet, it arguably has more than its fair share of dangerous roads. The list of the most dangerous roads in the state varies depending on whether issues concerning traffic volume, weather conditions or road design are at issue. With that said, these are five roads in New Jersey that are often considered to be particularly hazardous."

Here's a look at the list of the most dangerous roads in the Garden State, as per Testalawyers.com

Garden State Parkway

Route 1

Route 130

Route 22

Route 287

Do you agree with their list? Of the roads listed, I would definitely have to say I drive the Garden State Parkway the most of the Top 5 listed. I am surprised the New Jersey Turnpike didn't make Top 5 I find that roadway more hectic than the GSP.

