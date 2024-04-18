🌿 Salmonella outbreak linked to organic basil

🌿 12 infections have been reported

🌿 One person was hospitalized

At least one person in New Jersey has fallen ill with salmonella poisoning amid a basil recall impacting Trader Joe's stores in 29 states and Washington D.C.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert Wednesday that warned against eating a brand of organic basil sold at Trader Joe's.

Anyone who brought Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil from a Trader Joe's in New Jersey should throw it away immediately.

The recall also impacts stores in nearby states including New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Where have salmonella infections been reported?

According to the FDA, there have been 12 recent cases of salmonella throughout seven states.

The CDC is tracking one or two cases in New Jersey. There have also been infections in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

Investigators have information about eight of the total cases; seven of those patients reported exposure to the basil sold at Trader Joe's. One person has been hospitalized.

The FDA is working to track whether other products could also be contaminated and to find the source of the contamination.

What specific basil products are recalled?

The recall applies to all Infinite Herbs organic basil in 2.5 oz clamshell packaging sold at Trader Joe's.

According to the FDA, the basil has been voluntarily pulled from shelves at Trader Joe's. If the basil has not yet been thrown away or used, it's likely past its shelf-life.

Anyone who bought organic basil from Trader Joe's and can't remember what brand it was because they removed it from the packaging should throw it away.

