A New Jersey fast food obsession – Is this you?

It's something so many in New Jersey do without probably realizing it. And to be clear, there's absolutely nothing wrong with it.

In fact, many of us will hit our favorite fast food joint simply because we're tired and don't want to bother making dinner that night. Or, we'll head on over for a quick breakfast or lunch.

Fast food is part of America, and there is no exception for New Jersey. In fact, we can even call some of the fast food joints our own, such as White Castle.

But outside of that, all our favorites can be found throughout the Great Garden State. Many of these include Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, and Chick Filet.

What's the obsession?

It's not that we like having fast food, but rather, what we do to get it. And to be fair, you primarily find this at select fast food places.

When it comes to the drive-thru, have you ever noticed how long the line sometimes gets? Or even, how the lines get so long around the same days and times again and again?

Three of the big ones around The Garden State that often deal with very long drive-thru lines are Dunkin', Chick Filet, and Starbucks. Now it's not limited to just those brands, but they tend to always have the longest lines in general.

Drive-thru no-no's

Before we get to the poll question that asks your opinion (you'll find that below), did you know there's a list of items that you shouldn't ask about in the drive-thru? Or, even inside for that matter.

Here's a quick run down from actual fast-food employees (feel free to share your thoughts on these in the comments).

Wait, or bypass?

Now that we know what not to do at those drive-thru lines, let's get back to that wait time. If you're in the mood for your favorite fast food but the drive-thru line at that moment is VERY long, how do you handle it?

Drive-thru & app deals

Perhaps our obsession with sitting on super long drive-thru lines has to do with the app deals. Here's a peek at some of those around the Garden State.

*Please note that some brands below with apps do not have drive-thrus at their locations.

