To all NJ dog owners – Learn some common courtesy

This message shouldn't take long to get to. It's just unfortunate that no matter how much we try to warn dog owners about this, they just don't seem to get it.

Now before we go any further, yes, this message is for all New Jersey dog owners. However, not all dog owners in The Great Garden State are guilty of this.

And just to be clear, I'm a dog owner myself and can't stand it when my fellow dog owners act like the rules don't apply to them. Seriously, it's not that difficult.

In fact, probably more of us do have the common courtesy to do this. It's really those select few who never seem to care.

Just, pick it up

That's really it. Pick up after your pet and stop leaving their business on our sidewalks and lawns. I can't be the only dog owner who gets frustrated about this.

I, myself, will make sure I either have poop bags or paper towel sheets to clean up after our dogs. Yes, it's annoying, but they are our pets and we need to take responsibility for cleaning up after them.

Some of you (but certainly not all) really don't give a damn. And you allow your pets business to remain on the sidewalks time and time again.

Yes, sidewalks

This one just shows what a jerk you really are. It's one thing if your pet does its business on the grass along the side but in the middle of the sidewalk?

And yes, some dogs do that, especially if they're used to being walked in a city where grassy spots are not easily available. But to not clean up and leave it there for others to walk in is just wrong.

Now yes, sometimes we may forget our bags to clean up after our dogs. If that is you, then this message isn't directed your way.

Common courtesy... please

It's not that hard when you make the effort. And if you don't have a way to pick it up, at least grab a stick and push it to the side.

Again, I know most of us are good pet owners who clean up after our dogs. As for the rest? I guess there may never be a way to fix those who feel not cleaning up after their pet equates to being such a big tough guy.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant.