I enjoy delis very much, and I enjoy having a great lunch at a neighborhood deli if they have "eat-in" availability. There is something very "East Coast" and "New Jersey" when it comes to our beloved neighborhood delis in the Garden State.

As I have mentioned before, one of my favorite deli sandwiches is liverwurst with sliced onion and mustard on deli rye bread. This has always been my go-to deli sandwich and just writing about it now makes me wanna head to a deli and order it.

According to the national publication, Stacker, "Delicatessens are more than just places to grab a sandwich—they are living monuments to immigration, culture, and community in America. Brought by Jewish, German, and Eastern European immigrants in the 19th and early 20th centuries, delis introduced Americans to cured meats, pickled vegetables, rye bread, and flavorful cheeses. Over time, the classic deli sandwich—from a turkey on rye to a towering Reuben—became a symbol of comfort and craftsmanship, representing both cultural heritage and culinary innovation."

Yelp has rated the BEST delis in America, and this deli tops our list for New Jersey.

What is the Best Deli in New Jersey?

According to Yelp, the highest overall rating in New Jersey is The Deli of Springfield

Have you eaten at the Deli of Springfield? Where is YOUR favorite deli? Let us know your thoughts and what's your favorite sandwich? By the way, what are your thoughts on the iconic "deli dill pickle"? Are you a fsan or not? For me, you have to get a deli dill if you go to a Jersey deli.