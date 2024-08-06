Out-of-state vacationers at the Jersey Shore won’t be coming back

A friend of ours manages some rental properties on Long Beach Island. This summer three separate families told him they love the place and they love the shore. But they weren't coming back.

There were plenty of things to do. It was great family fun, but they’ll pick another state for their summer beach vacation next year, they said they weren't coming back for one big reason.

The water is too cold. They all expressed interest in places further south like Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks in North Carolina. This summer we’ve had a steady flow of south and southwest winds which has caused upwelling.

These winds blow the warm water off the surface and bring in colder water from the bottom of the ocean further out. Usual Jersey shore water temperatures for July and early August are in the low to mid-70s.

This past July, even late into the month temperatures were near 60 degrees in some spots on many days. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said:

“This summer's heat is partly to blame. We've had numerous stretches of strong land breezes blowing out of the west-southwest. That blows away the warm top layer of the ocean, leaving only the chilly water from below. Hence the term upwelling. It's not just a Jersey Shore thing, by the way. We've just had a string of bad luck and bad weather conducive to upwelling and chilly water this particular year."

He went on to say, "I thought we were past it this week, as many ocean temperatures returned to the 70s. But as of today, Atlantic City's water had again crashed to about 60 degrees. While the potential impacts of soon-to-be-tropical-storm-Debby may significantly churn up the surf next week, it may help to normalize temperatures across the board too."

Those cooler temperatures also bring in clearer water. You may have noticed how clean and clear the ocean has been this summer.

Some credit goes to the NJDEP for their strict regulations and constant patrols. But you can also thank upwelling. But don’t thank it too much because it’s making it too cold to swim at the Jersey shore this summer. Maybe we’ll catch a break through the rest of August and into early September.

