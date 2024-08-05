Dick’s pics: Inside one of the best stores in NJ

My cousin was visiting from Italy a few years back and couldn't believe the variety in some of our stores. Back in his country, you'd have to visit a dozen stores to find what's in just one of our major retailers.

He marveled at some of the giant supermarkets we have and all they offer under one roof. I took him to a sporting goods store because he wanted to buy an American baseball.

I thought it was strange since he didn't have a baseball glove and nobody back in his hometown played baseball, but I took him anyway.

SEE MORE: A bright sunny NJ garden with a shady past

We went to Dick's Sporting Goods, and he was like a kid in a candy store. He couldn't believe all of the stuff they had, from kayaks to golf clubs to athletic wear.

He is coming to visit again and wanted me to send him pics of some of the things we looked at when he was here. I sent him these and I thought I'd share them with you.

First off he couldn't believe how big it was.

He was shocked that they had every imaginable type of clothing.

Since he was curious about baseball we started him off with Wiffle ball.

We got him a hockey stick since he enjoyed watching us play street hockey.

He also couldn't believe that we actually ice skate on our local ponds.

The assortment of boats and kayaks blew his mind.

My cousin couldn't get over how many rods were there.

He couldn't get over how many different varieties of sticks and balls there were.

The golf section was fascinating to him. He had only seen it once on TV.

Balls of every kind were on display.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

