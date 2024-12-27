Armed & dangerous: NJ fugitives are Ocean County’s most wanted

🚨 The Ocean County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help

Crime doesn’t take a break just because it is the holiday season.

According to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, nine dangerous fugitives remain on Ocean County’s Most Wanted list.

Most are wanted for vehicular homicide, arson, aggravated assault, and even murder.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these or any fugitive, please get in touch with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office at 732-929-2050, or call your local police department.

Chaudrhy Yousaf, 51

Chaudrhy Yousaf (Ocean County Sheriff's Dept.) Chaudrhy Yousaf (Ocean County Sheriff's Dept.) loading...

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Bail: $ 150,000.00 no 10%

Last Known Address: Valley Stream, New York

Wanted For: Vehicular Homicide

Pedro Naranja-Vaco, 30

Pedro Naranjo-Vaca (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Pedro Naranjo-Vaca (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 150 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White

Bail: No Bail

Last Known Address: Beachwood

Wanted For: Aggravated Arson

Roberto Rojas-Sanchez, 30

There was no photo available for Roberto Rojas-Sanchez on the Ocean County Sheriff's website (Canva) There was no photo available for Roberto Rojas-Sanchez on the Ocean County Sheriff's website (Canva) loading...

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Latino

Bail: No Bail

Last Known Address: Lakewood

Wanted For: Aggravated Assault/Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Milciades Oviedo, 76

Milciades-Oviedo (Ocean County Sheriff's Department) Milciades-Oviedo (Ocean County Sheriff's Department) loading...

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Latino

Bail: No Bail

Last Known Address: Elizabeth

Wanted For: Vehicular Homicide

Kathryn Nappa, 46

Kathryn Nappa (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Kathryn Nappa (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Sex: Female

Race: White

Bail: No Bail

Last Known Address: Miami

Wanted For: Interference with Child Custody

Blas Rosas, 48

Blas Rosas (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Blas Rosas (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White/Hispanic

Bail: $250,000 no 10%

Last Known Address: Lakewood

Wanted For: Failing to appear to sentencing. The original charges are aggravated assault and possession of a handgun.

Donovan W. Lewis, 41

Donovan W. Lewis (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Donovan W. Lewis (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Bail: No Bail

Last Known Address: Brick

Wanted For: Aggravated Assault

Abel Avila Mejia, 47

Abel Avila-Mejia (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Abel Avila-Mejia (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Sex: MALE

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 167

Last Known Address: Toms River

Bail: $7,500 no 10%

Wanted For: Sexual assault, which occurred in Dover Township. He may be working as a cook. Mejia was last seen in the Ocean County area.

Amado Rosales, 50

Amado Rosales (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Amado Rosales (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 145 pounds

Sex: MALE

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: CARS/MARKS/TATTOOS: Tattoo on the left arm, "A R", and an 8 inch scar on the abdomen

Last Known Address: Lakewood

Bail: $500,000 no 10%

Wanted For: First-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats.

Ocean County authorities warn individuals to use extreme caution if they see or come in contact with Rosales. He is known to be very violent and carries a knife. He is considered armed and dangerous and may attempt to elude.

