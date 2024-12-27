Armed & dangerous: NJ fugitives are Ocean County’s most wanted
Crime doesn’t take a break just because it is the holiday season.
According to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, nine dangerous fugitives remain on Ocean County’s Most Wanted list.
Most are wanted for vehicular homicide, arson, aggravated assault, and even murder.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these or any fugitive, please get in touch with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office at 732-929-2050, or call your local police department.
Chaudrhy Yousaf, 51
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Bail: $ 150,000.00 no 10%
Last Known Address: Valley Stream, New York
Wanted For: Vehicular Homicide
Pedro Naranja-Vaco, 30
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: White
Bail: No Bail
Last Known Address: Beachwood
Wanted For: Aggravated Arson
Roberto Rojas-Sanchez, 30
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: Latino
Bail: No Bail
Last Known Address: Lakewood
Wanted For: Aggravated Assault/Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
Milciades Oviedo, 76
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: Latino
Bail: No Bail
Last Known Address: Elizabeth
Wanted For: Vehicular Homicide
Kathryn Nappa, 46
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Female
Race: White
Bail: No Bail
Last Known Address: Miami
Wanted For: Interference with Child Custody
Blas Rosas, 48
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: White/Hispanic
Bail: $250,000 no 10%
Last Known Address: Lakewood
Wanted For: Failing to appear to sentencing. The original charges are aggravated assault and possession of a handgun.
Donovan W. Lewis, 41
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Bail: No Bail
Last Known Address: Brick
Wanted For: Aggravated Assault
Abel Avila Mejia, 47
Sex: MALE
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 167
Last Known Address: Toms River
Bail: $7,500 no 10%
Wanted For: Sexual assault, which occurred in Dover Township. He may be working as a cook. Mejia was last seen in the Ocean County area.
Amado Rosales, 50
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: MALE
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: CARS/MARKS/TATTOOS: Tattoo on the left arm, "A R", and an 8 inch scar on the abdomen
Last Known Address: Lakewood
Bail: $500,000 no 10%
Wanted For: First-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats.
Ocean County authorities warn individuals to use extreme caution if they see or come in contact with Rosales. He is known to be very violent and carries a knife. He is considered armed and dangerous and may attempt to elude.
