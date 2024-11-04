Where to find the best Taylor Ham sandwich in New Jersey

As much hate as New Jersey always gets from other states, the one thing we have on everyone else is that we perfected the breakfast sandwich.

Bacon, egg, and cheese is fine, but I find bacon to be too inconsistent. It could be slimy, burnt, or just right. A real Goldilocks situation.

Sausage, egg, and cheese is like the middle child no one talks to.

And then there’s the perfection that is the Taylor Ham/ pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich. Chef’s kiss.

But have you had what is considered the best Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese sandwich according to one publication?

Love Food created a ranking of the best sandwiches across the U.S., referring to them as “bucket-list sammies,” and they had good things to say about one Chatham shop.

Pascarella Brothers Delicatessen makes the best Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese in New Jersey

Pascarella’s is run by brothers, Anthony and Gino Pascarella, and can be found at 34 Watchung Ave in Chatham, NJ.

Love Food says:

Whether you call it a Taylor ham sandwich or pork roll, there is no denying that this hearty breakfast treat is one of the defining foods of New Jersey.

Locals will all have their favorite place to grab one, but Chatham institution Pascarella Brothers is frequently named as the top spot.

Fans praise the enormous size and quality of the sandwich, which features layers of crispy fried Taylor ham, gooey egg, and melty American cheese, all stuffed inside a fresh hard roll.

Pascarella’s called the sandwich “the ultimate hangover cure” on their Instagram, but they have so much more than that.

Some of the other sandwiches they’re proud of include their Chicken Parm.

Or their sandwich with sammie with grilled sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella.

But they have so much more to offer than sandwiches. You can see their breakfast and lunch menus on their website, but I must warn you: you’re going to get hungry.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

