Your chance to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday kicks off on Thursday, April 3. Are you ready to manifest this money?

We've got 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday.

1. Make a List

You could win $1,000 every weekday during the contest.

How would you spend your cash? Make a list of all the ways you'd make that extra money work for you. Maybe it's a trip to the beach — or maybe it's a major 'Add to Cart' moment at your favorite store. With a thousand extra bucks in your bank account, it's time to treat yourself!

Maybe you need even more money. This Spring, we've got you covered with TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR THURSDAY!

We multiply our $1,000 daily prize by ✨ten✨ on Thursday, April 24, and Thursday, May 1. That means you would win TEN THOUSAND BUCKS.

Make sure you're listening for the codes you need to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday daily until the contest ends on Friday, May 2.

2. Rehearse Your Reaction

How hyped will you be when you win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday? Will you let out a scream? Drop an OMG? Start practicing now so you're ready to W-I-N!

3. Download Our App

You don't want to miss any of your 10 daily codes for your shot to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday, so download our app now and turn on the contest alerts. With our free app, you can listen to us anytime, anywhere. Who doesn't love being able to tune in to their favorite radio station? And who doesn't love a chance to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday?

4. Schedule Swimming Lessons

The first $1,000 A Day At Work Payday code you need to enter the contest drops the morning of April 3. Score that major moolah, and get your Scrooge McDuck on!

5. Share the Love

Tell your friends and family to get in on the $1,000 A Day At Work Payday action and remind them that if they win, they'd better slide a few dollars your way. You can share some of your winnings with the fam or keep it all to yourself (we listen and we don't judge)!

Let everyone know about their chance to get this bag—from your 3rd cousin to your bestie back in 3rd grade—and then get ready to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday. The more, the merrier, especially when it comes to cold hard cash.

6. Set an Alarm

We mentioned TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR THURSDAY, right?

Set a calendar reminder or go old-school with Post-It notes on the fridge, because you don't want to miss the action on TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR THURSDAY. We're upping the daily prize to $10,000 on Thursday, April 24, and Thursday, May 1.

7. Get Crackin'

Crack your knuckles and get hype to type! You'll need to enter our daily codes for your chance to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday.

It all starts Thursday, April 3, 2025. We'll give you TEN codes every weekday through Friday, May 2, 2025.

22 days, 10 codes a day—that's 220 entries for you to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday.

8. Listen to Your Favorite Radio Station

Goes without saying: if you wanna win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday, you've got to tune in! Make sure we're #1 on your presets so you never miss an entry opportunity. You can listen through our app and on our website, too.

9. Manifest That Money

Say it with us: I deserve this cash. We don't know if manifestation actually works, but what's the harm in reminding yourself that you deserve to win a $1,000 A Day At Work Payday?

10. Remember the Basics

The $1,000 A Day At Work Payday starts Thursday, April 3, and ends Friday, May 2. We will drop 10 codes every weekday that you'll use to enter the contest. Every time you enter, you have a shot at winning $1,000 — except for TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR THURSDAYS on April 24 and May 1, when the daily prize is $10,000!