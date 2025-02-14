We're daydreaming of warmer weather, blossoming flowers, and a much-needed reset after a long and cold winter, and we want you to be ready for all the fun spring can bring.

Need some extra cash for a new wardrobe? How about some funds to help you try out that new spring cleaning hack you just saw on TikTok? Maybe you just need some gas money for that Spring Break trip--either way, we've got you covered with our latest contest, Spring Into It!

Here's What You Can Win

The prize is a $500 prepaid Visa Gift Card.

Here's How You Can Enter the Sweepstakes

Complete the activities below to earn sweepstakes entries beginning Monday, February 17, through midnight on Sunday, March 30.

The more you subscribe, follow, and share, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, March 31, 2025.*

