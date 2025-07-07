Back-to-school shopping may be fun, but it's not cheap! We're giving you a chance to get your budget out of detention with those much-needed back-to-school funds.

Here's What You Could Win

You could score a $500 prepaid Visa Gift Card. That's enough to buy:

4,411 no. 2 pencils

29 Trapper Keepers

250 3-subject spiral notebooks

60 new LL Bean backpacks

14 Stanley tumblers

4 new pairs of Air Force 1s

267 turkey and cheddar Lunchables

Here's How You Can Enter the Sweepstakes

Follow the prompts below to connect with us on social media. The more you subscribe, like, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn. The sweepstakes is open from Monday, July 7, through Sunday, September 14, 2025.

*This is a multi-market contest open to individuals 18 years of age and older. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries received on Monday, September 15, 2025.*

