How you can see the most unique comedy show in New Jersey

I’ve been a fan of Colin Mochrie for decades, so when I saw that he is going to return to the Garden State to do comedy, I had to share the news with you.

If you’ve ever watched ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ then you’ve likely seen his quick improvisational skills, soon you’ll be able to see it in person!

Hyprov with Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci

Asadmecci via Instagram Asadmecci via Instagram loading...

Improviser Colin Mochrie and celebrity hypnotist, Asad Mecci will bring their new show HYPROV to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, starting at 8:00 p.m..

HYPROV is described as an improv show under hypnosis, basically a unique comedy experience so entertaining that you'll find yourself asking, "Is it real?"

They assure you: it is.

Asadmecci via Instagram Asadmecci via Instagram loading...

’ HYPROV hilarious and fascinating' - Time Out New York

The evening begins with celebrity hypnotist Asad Mecci, who invites a bunch of audience volunteers to the stage.

Mecci then guides them into a state of hypnosis. Once transformed, the participants will join Whose Line’s Colin Mochrie in a unique and spontaneous improv performance.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Arthur Mola/Invision/AP loading...

Between these two incredible performers and about 20 hypnotized audience members… who knows what will happen?

The answer? Anything.

Asadmecci via Instagram Asadmecci via Instagram loading...

The 90-minute live show merges hypnosis with improv and is sure to be a fun performance unlike anything you have seen before or will see again.

Tickets for the Hyprov are already on sale, so get them before they run out! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC.

NJPAC is located at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.

Asadmecci via Instagram Asadmecci via Instagram loading...

The Best Comedy Movie Posters Ever

The 12 Saddest Episodes in Comedy Shows Sad stuff always hits harder when you were expecting something funny. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

The 10 Worst Romantic Comedy Clichés Of All Time Here are the most annoying tropes we're tired of seeing in rom-coms.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.