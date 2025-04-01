Democratic candidate for NJ governor has already picked a running mate

🔵Steven Fulop will announce his running mate selection on Wednesday

🔵It is a break with New Jersey political tradition

🔵The gubernatorial primary is June 10

Gubernatorial candidate Steven Fulop has made the unprecedented move of naming his lieutenant governor running mate before the primary.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum confirmed a New Jersey Globe report that she will be Steven Fulop's running mate. A formal announcement will be made on Wednesday in South Orange. She will immediately be part of Fulop's primary campaign

"Can’t say I’m not a little nervous, but I’m incredibly energized, mainly because all of you have shown me such love and kindness and grace as I’ve had the honor of serving you as mayor," Collum wrote on her Facebook page. "We know there’s a lot at stake right now and so much unnecessary suffering and desperation, and I’m ready to bring some fire."

South Orange Mayor Sheena C. Collum South Orange Mayor Sheena C. Collum (Village of South Orange) loading...

A break with political tradition

The Jersey City mayor made a tacit confirmation of the selection by retweeting the Globe's post on X. In previous gubernatorial elections, the party nominee has named a lieutenant governor candidate after the primary.

Fulop is scheduled to appear on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Amazing views of Six Flags Great Adventure from high above in 2024 We didn't know at the time that this would be the final year for Kingda Ka, Green Lantern, Skyway, Parachute Tower, and more. This was taken shortly after the Big Wheel opened after being refurbished for the park's 50th anniversary during the 2024 operating season. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski