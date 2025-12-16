🚨 Seton Hall University employee carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday, officials say

🔴Two masked suspects followed the victim from Newark, police say

👮 Police have increased patrols and urge vigilance

SOUTH ORANGE — A Seton Hall University employee was the victim of an armed carjacking on campus this morning, according to South Orange police.

Suspects followed victim from Newark into South Orange

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 16, a Seton Hall employee driving a black BMW was followed from Newark into South Orange by a black Infiniti, South Orange Police Capt. Adrian Acevedo said.

Masked gunmen steal BMW in employee parking lot

When the victim drove into an employee parking lot in South Orange Village on campus and stopped the vehicle, two men wearing ski masks got out of their car, pointed black semi-automatic handguns at the victim, and carjacked the BMW, Acevedo said.

Both cars then left campus and sped east on South Orange Avenue into Newark, Acevedo said.

Police increase patrols, say no ongoing threat

Police said no injuries were reported, and there is no credible ongoing threat to the safety of the Seton Hall University and South Orange communities.

South Orange police said they will maintain a highly visible uniformed presence in the area for the time being.

“We have also notified the Seton Hall University Security Department, which will be taking its own measures for campus safety,” Acevedo said.

University urges vigilance as investigation continues

Seton Hall took to Facebook to ask community members to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Orange Police Department at 973-763-3000.

