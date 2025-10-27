Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Monday, October 27, 2025

AP

⬛ Former NY Jets Nick Mangold dies from kidney disease

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold died Saturday night due to complications from kidney disease. He was 41. The offensive line coach for Delbarton High School in Morristown for two years, shared his fight publicly in a social media post earlier this month, revealing at the time he needed a kidney transplant. Mangold was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft, the same year he was diagnosed with the genetic defect that led to the disease. Mangold played all of his 11 NFL seasons with the Jets and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor three years ago.

Alpha Sigma Phi (Google Maps)

NEW BRUNSWICK — Evidence of hazing has led to the permanent shutdown of a Rutgers University fraternity chapter, roughly a week after a 19-year-old student was critically hurt there. The young man from Matawan has improved as of Thursday, the Middlesex County prosecutor confirmed. But Alpha Sigma Phi is no longer a registered student organization at Rutgers. The incident apparently involved electricity and water, and the National Organization’s president said any member directly or indirectly involved will be permanently expelled.

Meanwhile, the frat house was vandalized in the week it was shut down. Parents and members who cleared out their belongings on Saturday told NJ.com they saw broken glass, crowbar marks, and missing or damaged clothing and electronics. One parent, whose son lived in the Alpha Sigma Phi house, said she wants whoever is responsible for keeping the house safe to be charged.

An Oct. 10 poll finds the race for governor a dead heat as Jack Ciattarelli (right) and Mikie Sherrill (left) make their final push for votes. (Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Townsquare Media illustration)

⬛ In-person voting continues in New Jersey

New Jersey’s early voting period enters its third day today as polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early in-person voting began on Saturday and will run through Sunday, Nov. 2. In addition to the governor’s race between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, voters will also decide on all of the seats in the state assembly, along with local races.

In the meantime, two New Jersey state senators are pushing legislation to establish consistent statewide standards for securing vote-by-mail ballots. Republicans Anthony Bucco and Kristin Corrado are behind the legislation in response to what they say are reports highlighting the inconsistencies in how some county election boards handle and store mail-in ballots. Under the proposed bill, vote-by-mail ballots would have to be stored in secure and monitored locations.

Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ (Jen Ursillo)

SOUTH ORANGE — Last fall, Seton Hall University partnered with Table to Table, an Essex County food rescue organization, to help combat food insecurity and waste in the community.

Every Friday, volunteers from the organization come to the South Orange campus to pick up trays of uneaten and extra food, cooked by chefs from campus food service provider, Gourmet Dining Services, that is meant for its students, said Linda Karten, senior director of marketing and communications in University Relations at Seton Hall.

The food that would otherwise be thrown away is instead given away through food rescuers who come to campus and take it to people in need at churches, homeless shelters, and battered women’s shelters around Essex County, she said.

The inspiration behind the Table to Table initiative came from a Seton Hall graduate student, Shayne Simmons, who was very focused on food insecurity.

