Fall Photos From Right Here In The Garden State

I wanted to share a "Mega Photo Gallery" with you. A collection of "autumn" photographs and all are from right here in New Jersey. The gallery is perfect for those who love to go "leaf-peeping". This year we have exceptional fall colors and Mother Nature is treating us to a colorful autumn here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

We often forget just how beautiful New Jersey is and if you go out and find beautiful locations in Jersey you can get quite an eyeful of color in fall. Now is the time to enjoy before the leaves all fall and the show comes to an end.

Fall Colors In New Jersey Autumn Pics From Around New Jersey Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

So what part of the state are you from and where do you go to enjoy beautiful fall colors in New Jersey? Share you favorite leaf-peeping locations so we can all enjoy them.

Best NJ Road For Fall Colors

Best NJ Road For Fall Colors

According to NJ.com, "Peak time for best leaf colorsIn general, the peak colors were anticipated in far northern New Jersey in early to mid-October, in north-central sections of the state in mid- to late-October, and along the Jersey Shore and South Jersey in late October."

In addition the NJ.com article added, "Leaf colors are looking their best in Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties, along with parts of Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May and Ocean counties, the forest service is reporting."

Wherever you go to enjoy autumn colors in New Jersey, be sure to enjoy them and send us a pic, we'd love to share them with listeners and readers.