The Cost Of Retirement In New Jersey Compared To Other States
Finding the right balance between paying your bills and saving for your future can be quite challenging in today's economy, especially in New Jersey where everything is so expensive.
When it comes time to retire, ensuring you have enough in savings to live comfortably is essential.
How much money will you need if you choose to retire in New Jersey?
The amount of money varies depending on the state, but when you compare New Jersey to other states it's easy to see why many people choose to move out and enjoy their golden years elsewhere.
GOBankingRates.com looked at 5 factors, including groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, and transportation in all 50 states.
See how New Jersey compares.
The Amount Of Money You'll Need To Retire
Alabama
- Total expenditures: $50,980
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,196
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,176
Alaska
- Total expenditures: $72,390
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,478
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $86,868
Arizona
- Total expenditures: $63,942
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,788
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $76,730
Arkansas
- Total expenditures: $51,211
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,242
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,454
California
- Total expenditures: $83,906
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,781
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,687
Colorado
- Total expenditures: $58,908
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,782
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,689
Connecticut
- Total expenditures: $65,504
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,101
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,605
Delaware
- Total expenditures: $58,387
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,677
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,064
Florida
- Total expenditures: $59,660
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,932
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,592
Georgia
- Total expenditures: $52,832
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,566
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,398
Hawaii
- Total expenditures: $107,746
- 20% comfort buffer: $21,549
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $129,296
Idaho
- Total expenditures: $58,503
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,701
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,203
Illinois
- Total expenditures: $53,989
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,798
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,787
Indiana
- Total expenditures: $52,253
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,451
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,704
Iowa
- Total expenditures: $52,137
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,427
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,565
Kansas
- Total expenditures: $50,517
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,103
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,620
Kentucky
- Total expenditures: $53,584
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,717
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,301
Louisiana
- Total expenditures: $53,295
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,659
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,954
Maine
- Total expenditures: $64,405
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,881
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $77,286
Maryland
- Total expenditures: $67,240
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,448
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,688
Massachusetts
- Total expenditures: $83,501
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,700
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,201
Michigan
- Total expenditures: $53,121
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,624
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,745
Minnesota
- Total expenditures: $54,857
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,971
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,828
Mississippi
- Total expenditures: $51,096
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,219
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,315
Missouri
- Total expenditures: $51,211
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,242
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,454
Montana
- Total expenditures: $54,741
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,948
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,689
Nebraska
- Total expenditures: $54,047
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,809
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,856
Nevada
- Total expenditures: $59,428
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,886
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,314
New Hampshire
- Total expenditures: $65,736
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,147
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,883
New Jersey
- Total expenditures: $65,794
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,159
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,952
New Mexico
- Total expenditures: $54,163
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,833
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,995
New York
- Total expenditures: $71,233
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,247
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $85,480
North Carolina
- Total expenditures: $56,998
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,400
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,398
North Dakota
- Total expenditures: $53,700
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,740
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,440
Ohio
- Total expenditures: $54,394
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,879
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,273
Oklahoma
- Total expenditures: $49,996
- 20% comfort buffer: $9,999
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,995
Oregon
- Total expenditures: $66,025
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,205
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,230
Pennsylvania
- Total expenditures: $55,320
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,064
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,384
Rhode Island
- Total expenditures: $65,620
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,124
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,744
South Carolina
- Total expenditures: $56,477
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,295
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,773
South Dakota
- Total expenditures: $54,047
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,809
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,856
Tennessee
- Total expenditures: $52,253
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,451
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,704
Texas
- Total expenditures: $53,468
- 20% comfort buffer: $10,694
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,162
Utah
- Total expenditures: $59,544
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,909
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,453
Vermont
- Total expenditures: $66,372
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,274
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,647
Virginia
- Total expenditures: $58,618
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,724
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,342
Washington
- Total expenditures: $66,604
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,321
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,925
West Virginia
- Total expenditures: $48,492
- 20% comfort buffer: $9,698
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,190
Wisconsin
- Total expenditures: $56,130
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,226
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,356
Wyoming
- Total expenditures: $55,031
- 20% comfort buffer: $11,006
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,037
