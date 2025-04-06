Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named Most Romantic For 2025

Some prominent foodie experts have chosen a very popular New Jersey restaurant as the most romantic in the state for 2025.

Photo by Vincenzo Landino on Unsplash Photo by Vincenzo Landino on Unsplash loading...

Spring is here, and love is in the air in the Garden State. It's time to take the one you love to the most romantic restaurant you can find in New Jersey.

The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey

There are so many great places to choose from in our state, so how will you pick the perfect one for your romantic meal?

The great news is that no one in New Jersey lacks an opinion on this topic, and just to prove that point, I'd like to share my opinion with you.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I'm not an expert, but I am a foodie, and a sucker for a romantic restaurant. My choice is the amazing Scarborough Fair in Sea Girt.

Which New Jersey Restaurant Did The Experts Choose As The Most Romantic?

I give it an A+ for food and an A++ for the romantic atmosphere. It's a true romantic dining experience.

Read More: The Best Italian Restaurant In New Jersey

Now let's find out which place the foodie experts at the popular food website Lovefood have to say on this topic.

Photo by Phakphoom Srinorajan on Unsplash Photo by Phakphoom Srinorajan on Unsplash loading...

They chose a very popular and romantic restaurant in Princeton, and it's a great choice for romance.

Popular Princeton Restaurant Tops The List

They have named the fine restaurant elements as the most romantic dining spot in New Jersey for 2025.

Get our free mobile app

If you've never been to elements, it's one restaurant that needs to be on your list of places you have to visit.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And make sure you bring someone you love. They'll never forget the romantic dining experience they offer.

They are located at 66 Witherspoon St. in Princeton.

5 Romantic Restaurants In Monmouth County, NJ Gallery Credit: Lou Russo