When it comes to work ethic, NJ is a lot lazier than we think

There’s a study that claims when it comes to a strong work ethic New Jersey leaves a lot to be desired. Hey, I’m just the messenger here, but this messenger doubts this is true.

I’ve lived and worked grudge in other states and New Jersey, my home state. Everywhere else I’ve been has surprised me with their less aggressive work ethic. Look how we came back from Superstorm Sandy. Look at what inspired the very phrase Jersey Strong. Look at all the people working extra jobs to get by at the expense of the Garden State.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Yet Annuity Freedom researched this and it wasn't flattering for us. They based their findings on seven key factors. Those factors were:

Labor productivity

Employment rate

Average workweek hours

Percentage of workers holding multiple jobs

Households where no adults are employed

Idle youth rates

Google search interest in side hustles and passive income opportunities.

When all factors were tabulated and assigned a ranking score and all 50 states were compared, New Jersey came in 28th on the list, meaning 27 states allegedly work harder than we do. And that’s even with us working more than 40 hours a week on average, two hours more than the state that’s number one. Our idle youth stood at 9% and the share of households with no adults.

Working was a low 3%.

Canva Images Canva Images loading...

Go figure.

The laziest state when it comes to work ethic according to this study is West Virginia. The hardest-working state is shown to be North Dakota.

Really? Do they have jobs there?

[carbongallery id="6377d09e3162d4475968708"]

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in Pennsylvania Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in Pennsylvania grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest paying jobs in Philadelphia for high school graduates Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Philadelphia for high school graduates, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈