Aww! Child actors from ‘School of Rock’ marry 21 years later in NJ

“School of Rock” was an all-around charming and funny film. Because of it something even more charming just happened and I’m about to spill the tea.

The movie starred Jack Black as a guy desperate to be in a band who fakes his way into a substitute teaching job only to take over the classroom and teach kids music. Spoiler alert: he’s not supposed to be teaching them music.

The movie came out in 2003 and featured many child actors, such as Miranda Cosgrove, who went on to have her show, “iCarly.” The film inspired a Broadway show and a TV series.

It also brought about a happy couple.

I'm so here for this.

Caitlin Hale, only 10 when the movie was made, played backup singer Marta in the band formed in the classroom. Angelo Massagli who was also 10 at the time played Frankie, one of the band’s security guards.

In 2018, some 15 years after the movie came out and these child actors grew up and pursued other interests in life, their paths crossed again in Florida. Angelo was studying law at the University of Miami when Caitlin was earning science and health degrees at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Once they were reunited they hit it off, began dating, and now six more years later they just got married right here in New Jersey.

The wedding took place on Saturday, January 4 at Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick. While Jack Black couldn’t make it due to a filming obligation nine of their former castmates were on hand at the nuptials to celebrate. Now the happy couple is living in Long Branch.

Talk about a literal Hollywood meet cute! Congratulations guys, and rock on!

