Edgar Allen Poe speakeasy coming to NJ

Whether you’re a huge fan of the macabre writing of Edgar Allen Poe or just looking for something different to do, you’ll like this.

In celebration of the poet and short story writer who became a major figure in Gothic horror, a traveling speakeasy is coming to New Jersey next month. It’s called simply the Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy and it’s a pop-up concept coming to Ridgewood from just Feb. 6 to 8. Meaning you can go then but…nevermore. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

The idea is an evening filled with storytelling by actors and Poe historians while you imbibe on Poe-themed cocktails. While you are immersed in Edgar Allen Poe’s world and stories you can enjoy drinks like The Pale Blue Eye (this involves blueberry vodka), Cocktail of Red Death (a vodka drink) Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Milk Punch (bourbon with brandy and cream), and The Nevermore (using orange peach blossom vodka).

This takes place at 215 West Ridgewood Ave. in Ridgewood. But you need to reserve a spot and you’d better not wait. These are going to fill up very fast. It’s dark. It’s a bit romantic. It’s interesting. And it’s not here long. Go to edgarallenpoebar.com. You’ll find tickets for $62.

It’s more like watching a show with a well-decorated stage than hanging in a bar. Here’s how it’s being advertised on Instagram.

According to northjersey.com you’ll hear reimagined works like "The Raven," "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Masque of Red Death" and "The Black Cat." It should be a night you’ll long remember.

