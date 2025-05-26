There’s something about hiking in the tri-state that just feels right. Maybe it’s how the scenery changes so quickly, from sandy paths near the shore to rugged forest trails deeper inland. You don’t have to go far to find a trail that clears your mind and makes you forget the stress of daily life. That's why we live here, right?

In New Jersey, you’ve got a little bit of everything. The Pine Barrens are peaceful and flat, perfect for an easy walk surrounded by nature. If you’re up north near the Delaware Water Gap, there are trails that lead to overlooks where you can see for miles. The views are straight out of a postcard.

Pennsylvania gives you variety. There are riverside walks in Wissahickon, and real climbs in the Poconos that burn your legs. But once you reach the top and see a waterfall or valley, it all feels worth it.

Utah's Zion National Park Reopens To Visitors Getty Images loading...

New York is full of hiking gems, too. Everyone talks about Breakneck Ridge, and for good reason. It’s a challenge, but the payoff is huge. If you head further up into the Catskills, you’ll find trails that feel completely untouched, with fresh air and silence that’s hard to find anywhere else.

No matter where you go, hiking in this part of the country offers a little reset button. It gives you space to breathe, think, and enjoy being out in the world. Just bring good shoes, water, and someone who doesn’t mind getting a little muddy.

With the unofficial start to summer approaching quickly, state officials are issuing essential safety reminders as conditions in the region have changed.

