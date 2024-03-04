NJ man found dead in car trunk: His brother is upset at investigators

☑️ David Koscuik's body was found in a locked trunk in Lakewood

☑️ His brother is upset at the lack of information

☑️ A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses

LAKEWOOD — The brother of a man who was found dead in the back of a vehicle in Lakewood is "pissed" at law enforcement for a lack of information about their investigation.

The body of David Koscuik, 57, was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Wednesday on Fairview Court in Ocean Park Village, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. No other information has been disclosed about the discovery, including the type of vehicle and how the discovery was made.

The prosecutor's office on Monday morning told New Jersey 101.5 the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Anthony Koscuik, David's older brother who lives in Florida, told the New York Post that investigators from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are not giving him any answers.

“I’m very pissed off. They just told me he was gone,” Andrew told the Post.

David Koscuik David Koscuik (Manchester police) loading...

David Koscuik sought help for drugs

Anthony told the Post that his brother had a drug problem but was seeking help in rehab. They grew up in Edison.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by a friend of Andrew's to help with funeral expenses.

David Koscuik was reported missing to Manchester police on Feb. 16 after not being seen for 8 days. He was last seen in Brooklyn driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Tony Koscuik told the Asbury Park Press that David Koscuik was last seen on Feb. 2 leaving his late mother's home on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood with two men. David later called his girlfriend and said he was trying to get home from Brooklyn.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about this investigation to call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 4105, or Lakewood Township Police at 732-363-0200.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date) It's the marching of the green as St. Patrick's Day parades step off all over New Jersey. Dates are subject to change without notice. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander