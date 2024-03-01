NJ man missing for weeks is found dead in trunk of car
✅ David Koscuik was reported missing to police on Feb. 16
✅ He was heard from while in Brooklyn, according to his family
✅ His body was found in the trunk of a car parked in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD — A man who was reported missing several weeks ago was identified as the person found dead in the trunk of a locked car on Wednesday
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the vehicle was found just after noon parked on Fairview Court in Ocean Park Village. The body was identified as David Koscuik, 57, of Lakewood.
Koscuik was reported missing to Manchester police on Feb. 16 after not being seen for 8 days. He was last seen in Brooklyn driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.
SEE ALSO: Driver drags cops through Wawa before wild NJ chase
Needed a ride from Brooklyn
Billhimer did not disclose a description of the vehicle found in Lakewood or the circumstances of its discovery. He did not respond to an inquiry about Koscuik's connection to Brooklyn.
David's brother Tony Koscuik told the Asbury Park Press that David Koscuik was last seen on Feb. 2 leaving his late mother's home on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood with two men. David later called his girlfriend and said he was trying to get home from Brooklyn.
Billhimer asked anyone with information about this investigation to call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 4105, or Lakewood Township Police at 732-363-0200.
