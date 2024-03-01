NJ man missing for weeks is found dead in trunk of car

✅ David Koscuik was reported missing to police on Feb. 16

✅ He was heard from while in Brooklyn, according to his family

✅ His body was found in the trunk of a car parked in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — A man who was reported missing several weeks ago was identified as the person found dead in the trunk of a locked car on Wednesday

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the vehicle was found just after noon parked on Fairview Court in Ocean Park Village. The body was identified as David Koscuik, 57, of Lakewood.

Koscuik was reported missing to Manchester police on Feb. 16 after not being seen for 8 days. He was last seen in Brooklyn driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

SEE ALSO: Driver drags cops through Wawa before wild NJ chase

Map shows Lakewood and Brooklyn Map shows Lakewood and Brooklyn (Canva) loading...

Needed a ride from Brooklyn

Billhimer did not disclose a description of the vehicle found in Lakewood or the circumstances of its discovery. He did not respond to an inquiry about Koscuik's connection to Brooklyn.

David's brother Tony Koscuik told the Asbury Park Press that David Koscuik was last seen on Feb. 2 leaving his late mother's home on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood with two men. David later called his girlfriend and said he was trying to get home from Brooklyn.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about this investigation to call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 4105, or Lakewood Township Police at 732-363-0200.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ beach among best in America for summer vacations U.S. News & World Report compiled a full list of the best beaches in the nation for 2024. The top 22 from that list are included here, beginning with New Jersey. A list of New Jersey's best beaches specifically chosen by you is also included. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Still More NJ DOT humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander