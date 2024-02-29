🚨Police were called to Fairview Court in Lakewood early Wednesday afternoon

🚨The circumstances of the discovery of a body were not disclosed

🚨It is the second body found in Ocean County in the past week

LAKEWOOD — A dead body was found locked in the trunk of a vehicle in Lakewood Wednesday afternoon.

It is the second discovery of human remains in the past week in Ocean County.

The body of a male was found in the vehicle parked on Fairview Court in Ocean Park Village around 12:13 p.m., according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The prosecutor did not disclose what led to the discovery.

Law enforcement sources told The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the discovery, that they believed the body was that of a missing person and that the vehicle had been stolen.

Billhimer said there is no known danger to the public.

Police search for a skull off Route 70 in Manchester 2/26/24 Police search for a skull off Route 70 in Manchester 2/26/24 (Tri County Scanner News) loading...

No update on earlier body

Human remains were found Friday in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest off Route 70 in Manchester. State Police continued their investigation on Monday and have not publicly disclosed additional information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date) It's the marching of the green as St. Patrick's Day parades step off all over New Jersey. Dates are subject to change without notice. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander