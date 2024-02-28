Hunter finds human remains in Manchester, NJ

Police search for a skull off Route 530 in Manchester 2/26/24 (Jersey Coast Emergency News)

MANCHESTER — A hunter made an unusual discovery in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

State police Det. Jeffrey Lebron said human remains were found Friday afternoon in the woods along Route 70 near the Pemberton Township border.

A photo posted by Tri County Scanner News on their Facebook page showed numerous police vehicles parked on both sides of the highway in that area.

Lebron would not confirm reports a skull was found or disclose how far from the roadway the remains were found.

Map of the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest NJ DEP)
Lebron said the investigation is ongoing.

The Brendan T. Byrne State Forest is 38,000 acres in Burlington and Ocean counties.

Burlington County, Manchester, Ocean County, Pemberton Township
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
