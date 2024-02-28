Hunter finds human remains in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A hunter made an unusual discovery in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.
State police Det. Jeffrey Lebron said human remains were found Friday afternoon in the woods along Route 70 near the Pemberton Township border.
A photo posted by Tri County Scanner News on their Facebook page showed numerous police vehicles parked on both sides of the highway in that area.
Lebron would not confirm reports a skull was found or disclose how far from the roadway the remains were found.
Lebron said the investigation is ongoing.
The Brendan T. Byrne State Forest is 38,000 acres in Burlington and Ocean counties.
