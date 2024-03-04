Police release IDs of arrests after Belmar, NJ St. Patrick’s Day Parade

🔵 There were several arrests in Wall after Belmar St. Patty's Day Parade

🔵 Most were DUI arrests, police said

WALL — Six people were arrested in the township during the police department’s drunk driving enforcement campaign, five of which were DUI arrests, following the Belmar St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, police said.

On March 3, Wall Township police increased proactive patrols in anticipation of the annual parade. The detail was funded through Drunk Driving Enforcement Funds from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

As a result, there were six arrests, five of which were DUI:

Gary Negra, 58, of Brielle was arrested for driving while intoxicated following an investigation into a motor vehicle incident on Route 71 near East 4th Avenue.

Rebecca Riker, 40, of Farmingdale was arrested for driving while intoxicated during a motor vehicle investigation on Curtis Avenue near Ellsworth Street. She was also charged with two counts of assault by auto, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of open containers of alcohol in a motor vehicle. She was released on a summons.

Following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle near Wall Township Police Headquarters, Paige Finnegan, 20, of Middletown was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Brown, 43, of Belmar was pulled over on Route 71 near 16th Avenue, and arrested for DUI. He was processed and released per John’s Law. The purpose of this law is to prevent the accused from operating a vehicle in case he or she remains intoxicated and/or intends on committing another incident of DWI, according to the State of New Jersey.

A motor vehicle stop on Route 138 near New Bedford Road led to the arrest of Brittany Seixas, 32, of Delran; also for drunk driving. She, too, was processed and released per John’s Law.

A motor vehicle stop on Route 71 led to the arrest of Roger Corrales III, 26, of Manahawkin. This was not a DUI. There was an active warrant for his arrest out of Ocean Township. Corrales was processed and released.

