Restaurants keep closing in New Jersey while new ones pop up to take their place.

One of the newer concepts is from an old favorite: Buffalo Wild Wings has a concept called Buffalo Wild Wings Go.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is a new concept of the popular sports bar chain that offers wings on-the-go. It is designed for customers who want to enjoy their favorite wings and sauces without spending too much time or money at the restaurant.

Customers can order online, in the app, or at the counter, and pick up their food in a contact-free way. The menu features all the classic wings and sauces, as well as some other items such as burgers, wraps, salads, and fries.

There is no bar in the Go locations.

Two of them are coming to Ocean County; one in Manahawkin and one in Barengat.

According to Patch.com, the Barnegat location is set for Barnegat 67, 770 Lighthouse Dr. Suite D-A. Manahawkin's is set to join the Dunkin' on Route 72, in the building where Burger King used to be.

The primary focus of Buffalo Wild Wings Go is on providing convenient and quick takeout and delivery options for customers who want to enjoy their favorite wings and other menu items at home or on the go.

Compared to a full-fledged restaurant, the Buffalo Wild Wings Go menu might have a slightly smaller selection, focusing on the most popular and convenient items for takeout and delivery.

Compared to their traditional restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations are significantly smaller, typically around 1,800 square feet. This allows them to operate in various locations with lower overhead costs.

Both new locations are expected to open this Spring.

