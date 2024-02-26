Healthy restaurant chain Salad House opening another NJ location

Have you heard of Salad House? It’s a restaurant that makes zero effort to apologize for or to hide what they do. It’s a restaurant with delicious food that’s actually good for you.

Yes, turns out you can be successful doing that.

I haven’t been to one (I know, I know, and I look it) but I need to go. It’s not just salads but they are the star of the show. At Salad House you can custom design a salad exactly how you like.

But omg those wraps on the menu look good. I’m looking at you Steak Out, a wrap with blackened steak and tomato, pickled onions, iceberg lettuce and tzatziki.

Then there’s the one named with attitude…Crispy Mutha Clucka. Breaded BBQ chicken with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onions and ranch.

There’s a kids' menu. So you’ll find some french fries. You’ll also discover quesadillas and mac and cheese. So if someone you’re with isn’t ready to give up that comfort food, it’s there.

They’re making news because while they already have 14 locations in New Jersey there’s a new one coming in Manahawkin.

A 3,000 square foot space has been leased at Manahawkin Plaza on Bay Avenue. Joey Cioffi who founded Salad House said he hopes the new location will open in July.

Manahawkin is a growing community and we are excited to be a part of that community as well," Cioffi told app.com. "Every Salad House across the state is immersed in the community.

That’s fine. I’ll be immersed in the Steak Out wrap.

