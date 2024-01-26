NJ man driving kids killed in crash on Garden State Parkway

Delay on the Garden State Parkway (L) related to a crash (R) (Jersey Coast Emergency News)

🚨An Xfiniti SUV went off the Garden State Parkway and down an embankment

🚨The driver was ejected during the crash

🚨Two children were riding in the back

BARNEGAT — The driver of an SUV died after going off the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat late Thursday afternoon.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said an Xfiniti EX35 carrying four people went down an embankment along the southbound lanes near Exit 67 (Route 554) around 5 p.m. and hit several trees before coming to rest at a retaining wall.

The driver, George M. Francis, 34, of the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Bridget Francis, 34, suffered serious injuries while two children seated in the rear were not hurt, according to Marchan.

Marchan did not disclose the relationship between those in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Map showing crash scene on the Garden State Parkway (Canva)
Two lanes were closed at the crash scene for several hours causing multi-mile delays in southern Ocean County.

The crash is the fifth fatal crash in Ocean County this year and the third on the Garden State Parkway statewide, according to State Police records.

