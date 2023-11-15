🚍 The bus collided with a Lexus just south of the Barnegat toll plaza

🚍 The was transporting students from the Southern Regional School District

🚍 Five people on board suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital

BARNEGAT – Five people including three students were injured when a small school bus flipped over on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

NJ State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a preliminary investigation determined the bus collided with a Lexus also headed southbound around 3:10 p.m. just south of the Barnegat toll plaza.

The sedan went up an embankment while the bus flipped over, injuring the students, driver and an aide who were sent to a hospital.

Overturned bus on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Barnegat 11/14/23 Overturned bus on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Barnegat 11/14/23 (Jersey Coast Emergency News) loading...

Students returning to Southern Regional School District

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that it was a Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission (MOESC) bus carrying students from the Southern Regional School District back to their school in Stafford. State police said the students had been at the Rugby School at Woodfield in Wall Township. The school provides a "nurturing environment for special education students to maximize their potentials while exploring their unique abilities," according to its website.

The public district provides educational programs and services for school districts throughout the state including transportation for students to other schools when a program is not available in the district.

MOESC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 school districts in NJ spending the most per pupil These are the most expensive school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these are the districts spending the most per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have begun to offer preschool programs. The following communities have free, full-day pre-K, thanks in part to state funding.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt