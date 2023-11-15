NJ school bus flips over on Garden State Parkway
🚍 The bus collided with a Lexus just south of the Barnegat toll plaza
🚍 The was transporting students from the Southern Regional School District
🚍 Five people on board suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital
BARNEGAT – Five people including three students were injured when a small school bus flipped over on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
NJ State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a preliminary investigation determined the bus collided with a Lexus also headed southbound around 3:10 p.m. just south of the Barnegat toll plaza.
The sedan went up an embankment while the bus flipped over, injuring the students, driver and an aide who were sent to a hospital.
Students returning to Southern Regional School District
New Jersey 101.5 has learned that it was a Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission (MOESC) bus carrying students from the Southern Regional School District back to their school in Stafford. State police said the students had been at the Rugby School at Woodfield in Wall Township. The school provides a "nurturing environment for special education students to maximize their potentials while exploring their unique abilities," according to its website.
The public district provides educational programs and services for school districts throughout the state including transportation for students to other schools when a program is not available in the district.
MOESC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Top 30 school districts in NJ spending the most per pupil
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
These NJ school districts have full day pre-K
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Solve these picture puzzles
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia