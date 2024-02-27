There are a lot of ways to rank grocery stores, although some of them are subjective. You could rank them by the number of locations, by the quality of their food, by who has the lowest prices, or by who has the best customer service.

A company called Wisevoter dug up the stats on foot traffic for each chain per state, and then Go Banking Rates added the average yearly amount spent on groceries per family.

Based on foot traffic, New Jersey’s favorite grocery store is ShopRite.

Founded in 1946 by eight independent grocers, ShopRite operates as a cooperative, meaning individual member stores are locally owned and operated. It is the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States, with over 500 stores in six states, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Here are some facts about Shop Rite:

⚫ ShopRite has over 300 stores in six states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

⚫ ShopRite is the largest food retailer in New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area, and the second largest in Greater Philadelphia.

⚫ ShopRite is owned and operated by 50 independent members of the Wakefern Food Corporation, a retailers cooperative.

⚫ Based in Edison, NJ, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. is a key player in the retail industry with 3,000 employees and an annual revenue of $630.0M.

Some of their competitors are Stop & Shop, with 58 New Jersey locations, Acme (owned by Albertson’s) has 70 locations in the Garden State, Aldi with 61 locations; there are 35 Walmart Supercenters that sell groceries, and Costco has 21 stores in New Jersey.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

