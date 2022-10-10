This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%.

Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.

While restaurants saw a noticeable increase in visits in 2021 (compared to the pandemic year of 2020), inflation has kept people at home in 2022. A survey of independent restaurants found that 66% of them have experienced a drop off this year.

So while people are going to the grocery store more often, where are they going to shop? A site called Wisevoter.com looked at the numbers state by state to find each one’s favorite grocery store.

Nationally, the favorite supermarket is one that’s not in New Jersey: Albertson’s, which is tops in nine states. Kroger and Hy-Vee were most popular in six states each.

So, what is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store?

According to this survey, anyway, it’s ShopRite. There are more ShopRites in New Jersey than in any other state: 169, which represents 55% of their locations.

Acme has 70 stores in the Garden State and Stop & Shop has 58 New Jersey stores among its 400 nationwide.

Business Signage Getty Images loading...

ShopRite is also the favorite in New York, while in Pennsylvania it’s Giant.

I should point out that Wisevoter didn’t list its methodology, so I don’t know if their survey looked at total number of stores, most Google searches or whatever else they could find, so take the findings for what they’re worth.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now