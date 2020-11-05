People in New Jersey seem to be fiercely loyal to their grocery stores (I always go to my world class Shop Rite while my wife swears by Stop and Shop), and we have a lot of chains (and local markets) to choose from; some people only buy certain types of items from specific stores which I find exhausting.

Well, a New Jersey woman living in Florida had a happier birthday because of her loyalty to Shop Rite. According to the Middletown community Facebook page (which has over 27,000 members!), Dorothy Canto’s parents relocated to Florida and her mom misses her trips to the local Shop Rite to the point that she always goes there when she is home to visit.

So with her birthday approaching, her family decided to build the celebration around her love of Shop Rite. They contacted both the Shop Rite corporate office and their local Middletown store to help her celebrate and the family was ecstatic with the response. The Shop Rite corporate office sent her a box full of Shop Rite goodies and the manager of the Middletown store called her personally to wish her a happy birthday.

In the video of her receiving the call from the manager she says how much she misses her Shop Rite and even says she’s planning on flying back to New Jersey for the grand opening of the new Middletown store. It was announced earlier this year that a new 100,000 square foot Shop Rite would be going in where the old Sears was on Route 35.

