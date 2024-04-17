🔴 Garbage truck crashes into toll plaza Friday morning

BARNEGAT — A New Jersey woman who works as a toll collector on the Garden State Parkway claims she avoided serious injury thanks to a strong feeling of impending doom.

On most days, Jessica Daley goes to work at the Barnegat Toll Plaza. But Friday morning she called out and stayed home.

Then around 8 a.m. Friday, a garbage truck barreled into a toll booth. Daley would have been inside it if she had gone to work.

Photos and videos posted on social media and by various media outlets showed the devastating crash.

Daley said to NBC 4 New York that she woke up early Friday morning with a "bad gut feeling that... something terrible was going to happen."

The premonition came a second time and Daley decided to call out for the day.

“I actually had a feeling that I was going to get in a car accident. And it was so strong, that I actually called out and I literally never call out of work,” Daley said to NBC.

She was right. The garbage truck driver and the substitute toll worker filling in for Daley were both seriously injured. The worker was released from the hospital later Friday, NBC reported.

Daley said on Facebook that she has received "nasty comments" from skeptics.

Some said that she was responsible for the other toll worker getting hurt. Other commenters said that she was lying for attention and speculated that she called out because she was hungover.

"I was never 'looking for attention' I was truly amazed by what I felt and what ended up happening," said Daley, who also said she was "100% sober."

