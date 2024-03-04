Murphy’s budget would make you pay again to enter NJ parks

🏞 Park access has been free for the past two summers

🏞 The latest budget proposal doesn't include the same perk

🏞 The fee at some parks is as high as $20 on weekends

It looks like New Jersey's break for park lovers is coming to an end.

For the past two summers, the Garden State has waived parking and entrance fees at its state parks. But that perk is not included in Gov. Phil Murphy's budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins this summer.

The state's fee holiday was originally intended as a one-year gift to park visitors for the 2022 season, but it was extended for an additional year last summer. It's not in the governor's plans this time around, according to his budget announcement on Feb. 27.

A budget needs to be approved by legislators and signed by Murphy before July 1 in order to avoid a state shutdown.

In 2021, free entrance was awarded to visitors who utilized a campaign that promoted vaccination for COVID-19.

Different fees at New Jersey's state parks, from walk-on charges to parking passes, range from $2 to $20, depending on the day. The full fee schedule is below.

A "State Park Pass" for a full season of visits will likely make a return for 2024. The price as of last year was $50 for New Jersey residents, and $75 for non-residents.

NJ state park prices

Liberty State Park Liberty State Park (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Prices are per vehicle. The fees are active from Memorial Day Weekend until Labor Day. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

⚫ Allaire State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Atsion Recreation Area: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Bass River State Forest: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Batsto Village: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Belleplain State Forest: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Cheesequake State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ High Point State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Hopcatcong State Park: New Jersey residents, $6; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $3 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Island Beach State Park: New Jersey residents, $6; Non-residents, $12 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Parvin State Park: $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Ringwood Manor: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Round Valley Recreation Area: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Shephard Lake - Ringwood: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Skylands: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Spruce Run Recreation Area: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays); $2 for walk-in/bicycle access

⚫ Stokes State Forest: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Swardswood State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Washington Crossing State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $7 (weekends and holidays)

⚫ Wawayanda State Park: New Jersey residents, $5; Non-residents, $10 (weekdays); New Jersey residents $10; Non-residents, $20 (weekends and holidays)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M More than 8,000 people got freezin' for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions of dollars for Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5