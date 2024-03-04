How to get rid of NJ skunk smells that are coming after your dog

Over the weekend, New Jersey Traffic South's Jill Myra was taken out of her relaxing Friday night by a call from her son telling her the dog had been sprayed by a skunk.

To make things worse, the dog got back into the house and proceeded to jump on beds and rub the stink all over the carpets. The smell was so bad that both her son and the dog were puking upon her arrival.

The question was how to get out the smell from the dog and the carpets and bedding.

Of course, we went to the phones and asked the audience.

This happened to me more than a decade ago. It was Thanksgiving night and I let the dog back in the house and didn't notice the offensive smell until the dog was rubbing her back on my in-laws' couch.

Most of our listeners said that the way to get the smell out is to combine hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and blue Dawn detergent.

On caller, Joanie in Glen Gardener suggested pouring beer on the dog.

Carol from Edgewater Park used a canned meat sauce on a neighbor's dog.

Not sure if the beer or meat sauce works, but we know from Eric Scott, that tomatoes don't work. He told us the story of him being sprayed by a skunk as a kid and it took days for the smell to dissipate.

