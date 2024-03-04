People are quitting their jobs in PA, NY and New Jersey

Do you love your job? Do you feel appreciated and stress-free? If so, you’re not like most New Jersey workers, if a new study is to be believed.

Wealth of Geeks, a pop culture/finance website, ranked the states based on work conditions. It took into consideration income, quit rates, commute duration, working hours, safety, and paid time off.

The absolute worst state was Georgia:

Georgia is the worst-performing state, with an average commute time of 28.7 minutes. It has an overall job satisfaction score of 29.62. The state’s quitting rate is the highest at 3.6%, ranking it poorly on happiness and employee retention metrics.

New Jersey ranks the 9th worst state for workers.

New Jersey scores on the top ten list of worst states for employees, with a low satisfaction score of 34.09. With a median hourly wage of $24.56, employees struggle to be well-compensated for their work.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Jersey has the third longest average commute time in the U.S. The data collected revealed that the average drive time to work in New Jersey was 31.1 minutes in 2024. This is an increase from 28.6 minutes in 2021.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the quit rate for New Jersey was 3% in December 2021, which means out of every 100 workers, 3 quit their jobs that month. This is lower than neighboring states such as New York (3.2%) and Pennsylvania (3.5%).

New York (#4) and Pennsylvania (#6) were both worse places to work than New Jersey.

