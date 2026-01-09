If you have walked through a mall lately and thought, Wow, this place feels quieter than it used to, you are not imagining it. Over the past few years, mall stores across the country have been closing rapidly. Some spaces that were once home to packed clothing chains or trendy shoe stores now sit empty with brown paper over the windows. Others have been replaced by pop-up shops, gyms, nail salons, or left empty.

Remember back in the day when malls were the ultimate hangout? You grabbed food court fries, wandered into stores you did not need anything from, and somehow still walked out with bags. Then online shopping got faster, cheaper, and way more convenient. Add rising rents, higher labor costs, and changing shopping habits, and many traditional mall stores just could not keep up.

Why NJ & PA Malls Keep Losing Stores

Department stores were some of the first to struggle, and once those anchors started closing, it had a domino effect. Smaller stores depended on that foot traffic. Without it, sales dipped, and leases were not renewed. Even popular chains that felt untouchable a decade ago have quietly scaled back or disappeared entirely.

Some malls have adapted by adding entertainment, dining, or fitness options. Others are being redeveloped into apartment and office buildings. There are also places like Freehold Raceway Mall that are still thriving and not skipping a beat.

Few mall stores tell the story of retail taking a hit quite like GameStop. At its peak, it felt like every mall had one, sometimes two. It was the go-to spot for used games, midnight releases, and trading in old consoles.

Then digital downloads exploded. You no longer needed to leave your couch to buy a game. Consoles started offering massive online marketplaces, and physical game sales dropped badly. GameStop tried to pivot into collectibles and merch, but that only went so far.

Now, more 2026 leases are expiring, and underperforming locations are being cut. For many shoppers, seeing a GameStop closing sign feels like another reminder that the mall era they grew up with is fading fast. Some malls will survive in new forms, but the old school shopping experience is clearly changing for good.

Which GameStop Stores in NJ & PA Closed in 2026?

Bayonne, NJ - South Cove Plaza (closed 1/7/26)

Deptford Mall (closed 1/7/26)

Newark, NJ - Broad Street (closed 1/7/26)

North Bergen, NJ - 2100 88th Street (closed 1/7/26)

Somers Point, NJ - Ocean Heights Shopping Center (closed 1/7/26)

Succasunna, NJ - Roxbury Mall (closing 1/14/26)

A massive number of Pennsylvania GameStops have closed or are closing soon.

Beaver Falls, PA - 200 Chippewa Town Centre (1/7)

Easton, PA - William Penn Plaza, 3087 William Penn Hwy (1/14)

Harrisburg, PA - Union Square, 3875 Union Deposit Rd. (1/7)

Harrisburg, PA - Paxton Town Center, 5125 Jonestown Rd. (1/7)

Hazleton, PA - Hazel Marketplace, 741 Airport Rd. (1/7)

Indiana, PA - Southtowne Plaza, 3100 Oakland Ave. (1/7)

Mechanicsburg, PA - Silver Springs Commons, 6520 Carlisle Pike (1/7)

Monaca, PA - Walmart Plaza, 3942 Brodhead Rd.

New Castle, PA - Union Square, 2519 W. State St.

Philadelphia, PA - Mayfair S.C., 6406 Sackett St @ Frankford Ave (1/7)

Quakertown, PA - Trainers Corner, 210 N. West End Blvd. (1/7)

Reading, PA - Exeter Commons, 4611 Perkiomen Ave. (1/7)

Richboro, PA - Crossroads Plaza, 800 Bustleton Pike (1/7)

Selinsgrove, PA - Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Dr. #C-3 (1/7)

Shippensburg, PA - Shippen Towne Centre, 210 S. Conestoga Dr (1/7)

Springfield, PA - Maple Crossroads, 400 S. State Rd. (1/7)

West Chester, PA - West Goshen Town Ctr, 1115 West Chester Pike (1/7)

Wyomissing, PA - Berkshire Mall, 1665 State Hill Rd. #A-6