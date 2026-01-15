I’ve read a lot of theater announcements over the years, and most of them blur together. You skim, you nod, you move on. This one didn’t do that.

Well-known, That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical is coming to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal, New Jersey, in February, and it has the feel of a more raw, honest portrayal of the Hollywood star's story, no sugarcoating, no glossing over the rough bits.

52nd Annual Emmy Awards Getty Images loading...

Most people won't instantly recognize the name Dorothy Dandridge, but mentioning Carmen Jones, classic Hollywood musicals, or Halle Berry's Oscar-winning portrayal of her in the HBO movie usually does the trick. She was a true Hollywood legend and also a trailblazer, being the first Black woman to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar.

She was both stunning and talented, and, unfortunately, found herself in an industry that adored her beauty but had limitations on what she could achieve. That delicate balance is the focus of this musical.

Dorothy Dandridge Getty Images loading...

The story, written from Dandridge's roots on the Harlem stages and at the Apollo, through to Hollywood and Las Vegas, is presented through a stunning blend of jazz, blues, and Broadway sounds that won’t feel overdone, and we see a string of celebrities who cross her path, but it's all about Dorothy.

Coming running over from sold-out runs at Carnegie Hall and the New York Theatre Festival, booking this show in New Jersey feels like the right fit.

The pre-show will run from February 19th, with the opening night scheduled for February 21st. Click here for ticket information.