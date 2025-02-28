Barstool’s Dave Portnoy ‘really loves’ this New Jersey pizza

The odds were against the staff of PaciDough’s Pizza Joint in Toms River when Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy went it for his standard one bite pizza review, but it all worked out in the end.

El Presidente went into the pizzeria despite having come down with a cold and admitting that he was not feeling his best.

Although pizza can certainly be a comfort food, if I were the owner of a pizza joint that was about to be reviewed online… I would be nervous.

“I don’t feel good,” he remarks.

However, a cold turned out to be no match for this pizzeria.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

Portnoy’s mood changes the second he opens the steaming pizza box, exclaiming “that looks great!”

Good undercarriage… this looks great.

Despite the concept of his reviews being that he judges the pizza on one bite, Portnoy keeps going back for more from PaciDough’s slice. By the end of the quick review, he’s nearly finished his slice.

The sauce is a little bit sweet, I like it.

The “soupiness” of the pie didn’t even sway him.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

I really love this pizza…. This is great $***

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for PaciDough’s Pizza Joint in Toms River, NJ: 8.2

You can try out PaciDough’s Pizza Joint for yourself by visiting them at 312 Atlantic City Blvd in Toms River, NJ.

