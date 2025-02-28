Outrageous study on pizza ranks NJ #33 in nation
I have one Jersey thing to say to Maine Lobster Now.
Mind your business.
You know nothing about pizza so shut up and stick to your nasty lobsters.
Let me back up. This site desperately decided to try getting some attention by ranking all 50 states according to which is best for pizza lovers. As if we need a “study” to know that.
This useless research used the following methodology. Number of pizza joints per 100,000 population, search interest for pizza per 100,000 residents, and the average cost of a pizza. Scores were assigned accordingly. Then states were ranked by final score.
These dopes put New Jersey at #33.
They claim New Hampshire, Ohio, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kansas, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Indiana, Montana, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maine, Massachusetts, Virginia, Kentucky, Oregon, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Missouri, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, Iowa, Vermont, and Washington ALL are better for pizza lovers than New Jersey.
Is everyone in Maine on crack?
I don’t give a damn what it costs nor how many Google searches people are making regarding pizza. The undeniable fact is New Jersey has the best pizza in the world. Yes, it’s better than New York’s.
This insane dumpster fire of a study says New Hampshire is the number one best state for pizza lovers.
Please. They don’t even know what pizza is. Stop embarrassing yourself. Write about your freaky little crustaceans and stay at the kid’s table. The real adults in the room will come get you when we’re done with our real pizza.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.