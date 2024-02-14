Items you should never buy at a New Jersey dollar store
New Jersey dollar stores are a go-to for so many people in The Garden State. Whether it's over budgetary reasons or for something quick, you can always count on your local store to have what you need.
Now granted, the quality might not be up to the highest standards, but that is to be expected. After all, it is a dollar store, and things are supposed to be cheap.
In fact, there's probably nobody in the state that hasn't shopped at one before. If you have been able to avoid them, then you're definitely in the minority.
There are, however, certain items you might be better off avoiding altogether. Now even though that might seem obvious, not all items are that bad.
Here's a look at 10 items that were recently listed as those you should avoid when going to your local dollar store.
Never Buy These 10 Items At New Jersey Dollar Stores
Gallery Credit: Ben & Patty Show
Beyond the price point
On top of the items recommended you avoid by Readers Digest, there's something else going on at your local dollar store that you also might be tempted to avoid.
Have you noticed prices at New Jersey's dollar stores have been exceeding $1? No longer are dollar stores able to be true to their name.
It's a sign of prices everywhere going up. And for some, that may be the very thing people want to avoid.
After all, who goes to the dollar store to purchase items over a dollar? With that said, however, those higher prices might also work in the store's favor.
More opportunity
Some customers might like the idea of seeing more expensive items at the dollar store. Especially if that means better quality.
It's also a perfect opportunity to allow dollar stores to experiment with selling more expensive products that are better quality, without abandoning the mission of selling most products at $1.
With that said, feel free to leave in the comments what items you buy at the dollar store, including if you purchase any of the items Readers Digest suggests you don't.
As long as there are no recalls on the products, you should be OK.
FDA Food Recalls for January 2024
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade
Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray
The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.