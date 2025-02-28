NJ in Top 10 states for DINKs, Double Income No Kids
Having a significant other and not having any kids to worry about? Hey. What’s that like?
I honestly couldn’t tell you but, as much as I love my children, I’d kind of like to know. Because children are expensive. Very, very expensive.
The annual cost of raising a child in New Jersey is around $27,000 per year according to SmartAsset. That’s $486,000 over 18 years. I have four kids. Do the math.
So you’re damn right it got my attention when I saw the Underwood Law Firm had done a study on which states were best for DINKs. Remember that term? Double income, no kids. Two working adults with careers and no children to bog them down financially.
This was a wide-ranging study that wasn’t only looking at money advantages, but also at fully taking advantage of the social freedom of not being responsible for kids and which states you could enjoy the most.
New Jersey landed in the Top 10. Even with how expensive of a state we are, if you don’t have children and both of you are working you can have it pretty good here according to the findings.
We came in at # 9 overall. Our neighbors in Pennsylvania were way down the list at # 31 and New York was even lower at # 47.
The top state best for DINKs? Wyoming. The worst state was Mississippi.
Wyoming though? Okay, I’d rather have my kids than have a horse and all that boredom.
