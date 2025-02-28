NJ in Top 10 states for DINKs, Double Income No Kids

Having a significant other and not having any kids to worry about? Hey. What’s that like?

I honestly couldn’t tell you but, as much as I love my children, I’d kind of like to know. Because children are expensive. Very, very expensive.

The annual cost of raising a child in New Jersey is around $27,000 per year according to SmartAsset. That’s $486,000 over 18 years. I have four kids. Do the math.

eating apple Credit: Catherine Yeulet loading...

So you’re damn right it got my attention when I saw the Underwood Law Firm had done a study on which states were best for DINKs. Remember that term? Double income, no kids. Two working adults with careers and no children to bog them down financially.

This was a wide-ranging study that wasn’t only looking at money advantages, but also at fully taking advantage of the social freedom of not being responsible for kids and which states you could enjoy the most.

Active senior woman stand barefoot a Yoga position balancing on one leg at Florida gulf beach in early morning. Getty Images loading...

New Jersey landed in the Top 10. Even with how expensive of a state we are, if you don’t have children and both of you are working you can have it pretty good here according to the findings.

We came in at # 9 overall. Our neighbors in Pennsylvania were way down the list at # 31 and New York was even lower at # 47.

The top state best for DINKs? Wyoming. The worst state was Mississippi.

Happy little kids jumping into swimming pool FamVeld loading...

Wyoming though? Okay, I’d rather have my kids than have a horse and all that boredom.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈