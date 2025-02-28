Wild: I can’t believe THIS is New Jersey’s favorite cereal

Get your milk, spoons, and bowls ready, New Jersey! We’re coming up on a very important day for fans of a certain breakfast food.

National Cereal Day

National Cereal Day is on March 7, and what better way to celebrate it than with the Garden State’s favorite cereal?

Think you can guess which is our favorite? We’ll find out in a moment.

The cereal of choice was determined by the site Vegas Insider, which used Google Keyword Planner to find our the most popular cereals of each state.

These are the most popular cereals in New Jersey

Raisin Bran

A healthier choice to start the day, a simple combination of bran flakes and raisins provides a fibre-rich option for breakfast.

Special K

Special K is another one of those cereals aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. First branded in the 1950s, Special K has expanded its flavors and even includes snack bars and protein shakes within the brand.

Rice Krispies

A lighter choice in the texture, but still has that famous snap, crackle, pop that has made it well known throughout the country. It’s also a cereal widely used for baking treats if you wanted to get creative.

Corn Flakes

A classic amongst all cereals, Corn Flakes have been around for over a century and always hit the spot. Again, another cereal that has been adapted for baking treats.

Frosted Flakes

Also known as Frosties in the UK, it’s one of Kellogg’s most popular cereals despite essentially being cornflakes coated with sugar. As Tony the Tiger would say, “They’re Gr-r-reat!”

Froot Loops

Another favorite amongst family homes, the cereal gives that fruity aroma and colorful theme in the bowl.

Fruity Pebbles

Not the healthiest of cereal choices, but another popular choice for families, Fruity Pebbles has multiple flavors to choose from. Those of a certain age will have an affliction to the cereal because of The Flintstones cartoon.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

A favorite for both breakfast and snacking, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is another popular cereal that’s been around for over 30 years. It’s a cereal that stays crunchy despite being smothered in liquid and creates a cinnamon-infused milk at the bottom of the bowl.

Lucky Charms

A popular one amongst family homes, the sweet taste and fun aspect of Lucky Charms is what drives the popularity. There’s a sense of nostalgia when it comes to Lucky Charms and packs a punch for that sugary experience.

And the favorite cereal of New Jerseyans?

Cheerios

At the top of the rankings we have Cheerios, the small, ring-shaped pieces are a staple of cereals and with 15 different flavors to choose from, it’s no surprise how popular they are with a whopping 103,120 average searches across the past year.

I’ll be honest, I found this pretty shocking. I’m admittedly not the biggest fan of cereal in the first place but I know we can do better than Cheerios.

Seriously, do they not just taste like little rings of cardboard?

Even the Honey Nut Cheerios don’t seem worth my time. “Flavorless” is an understatement.

I’m not trying to “yuck” my fellow Garden Staters “yum,” but I’d take a Jersey bagels as a hearty breakfast over Cheerios any day of the week.

However you choose to enjoy National Cereal Day, I hope you enjoy it.

Take a walk down memory lane with some of these cereals.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

